Kīlauea's 29th episode ends after 13 hours of lava fountaining

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 21, 2025 at 10:29 AM HST
The Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi' Island erupts on Sunday, July 20, 2025.
Anna Johnson/AP
/
AP
The Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi' Island erupts on Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Episode 29 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption at Kīlauea ended abruptly on Sunday following over 13 hours of lava fountaining.

The north vent stopped erupting around 6:35 p.m., and the less-active south vent had ceased erupting several hours earlier.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on July 9, the sunrise illuminated the walls of Kaluapele, as the north vent remained in the shadows of the caldera walls.
Local News
Over 31 billion gallons of magma have flowed during Kīlauea's episodic eruption

Around 1.8 billion gallons of lava erupted during the episode, covering about 80% of the crater floor, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Lava fountains did not exceed 330 feet in height.

Volcanic gas emissions have greatly decreased since fountaining stopped. Spatter deposits and lava flows from this episode may exhibit slow movement and/or glow as they cool and solidify over the coming days on the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu.

Since the eruption started in December, most episodes of lava fountaining have continued for a day or less, with eruptive activity lasting several days.

USGS said more time and data are needed before they can forecast when Episode 30 will begin, adding that the pauses between the past several recent episodes have ranged from six to 10 days.

Check the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park website for the latest visitor information and the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory website for eruption information.

People watch the Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi Island as it erupts on Sunday, July 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Anna Johnson)
Anna Johnson
/
AP
People watch the Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi Island as it erupts on July 20, 2025.
KīlaueaHawaiʻi Volcanoes National ParkHawaiʻi Island
HPR News Staff
