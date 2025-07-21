Kīlauea's 29th episode ends after 13 hours of lava fountaining

Episode 29 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption at Kīlauea ended abruptly on Sunday following over 13 hours of lava fountaining.

The north vent stopped erupting around 6:35 p.m., and the less-active south vent had ceased erupting several hours earlier.

Around 1.8 billion gallons of lava erupted during the episode, covering about 80% of the crater floor, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Lava fountains did not exceed 330 feet in height.

Volcanic gas emissions have greatly decreased since fountaining stopped. Spatter deposits and lava flows from this episode may exhibit slow movement and/or glow as they cool and solidify over the coming days on the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu.

Since the eruption started in December, most episodes of lava fountaining have continued for a day or less, with eruptive activity lasting several days.

USGS said more time and data are needed before they can forecast when Episode 30 will begin, adding that the pauses between the past several recent episodes have ranged from six to 10 days.

Check the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park website for the latest visitor information and the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory website for eruption information.