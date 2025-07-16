Hawaiʻi Island chef cooks up a new book of blended cultures

Big Island chef Ippy Aiona is no stranger to the camera. He made waves at 23 when he was the youngest finalist on the TV show “Food Network Star.” That was over a decade ago.

These days, he’s the host of the docuseries “Eating Our Roots,” which aired on Hawaii News Now. The show took home a regional Emmy at the Northern California Area Awards in June for editing.

His second cookbook, “Growing Up Hapa in Hawaiʻi,” will be released in September. Aiona spoke with The Conversation about getting comfortable in front of the camera — and staying true to his roots.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 16, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.