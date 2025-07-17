© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Give to HPR and keep local support firmly rooted. The greater our local support, the greater our strength and resilience to serve you and future generations. Tap to get started.

Marc Maron on why it's time for his 'WTF' podcast to end

By Rachel Martin
Published July 17, 2025 at 1:00 AM HST

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: Marc Maron projects cynical misanthrope, and maybe that is his baseline, but in my opinion what has made him so good as a podcaster is his ability to be vulnerable and his capacity for loving other human beings.

That vulnerability is why WTF with Marc Maron — which he has decided to bring to an end this year — became one of the biggest and most beloved podcasts of all time. And it's also what sets his comedy apart.

Maron has a new stand-up special out on HBO on Aug. 1. It is called Panicked.

Copyright 2025 NPR

National & International
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio