105 Hawaiian Homes agricultural leases on Maui mark first such awards in over 20 years

It was a day of celebration and anticipation for Maui ʻohana as they received their agricultural lot awards in two homestead projects. Some were on the Hawaiian Homes waitlist for nearly 50 years.

“Our first recipient — application date June 30, 1976,” said emcee Makalapua Kanuha Bancaco at the recent awards event at UH Maui College, amid cheers from the crowd. “Our first family, George M. Aikala!”

Fifty-five families were awarded half-acre lots in Waiehu Mauka, a subdivision that covers about 240 acres. Another 50 ʻohana were awarded leases at the 45-acre Honokōwai project, which includes 1-to-2-acre lots where 50 ʻohana were awarded leases.

DHHL ʻOhana cheered for each other as they accepted their long-awaited Maui agricultural homestead leases.

“Today's awards will be for 105 agriculture project leases, the first agriculture leases for the Island of Maui since the early 2000s,” Bancaco said. “What an exciting day. Small kine chicken skin or goosebumps, call it whatever you like. A mana moment.”

Hawaiian Homes director Kali Watson told attendees the lots are intended for food production.

“This represents not only a return to the ʻāina, but also a commitment to food security, self-sufficiency and the vision of Prince Kūhiō to restore his people — our people — to the land. These subsistence agricultural lots are unique in the opportunities they provide you. You'll be able to grow food for your ʻohana, cultivate crops and even raise livestock in strengthening your family's resilience and well-being.”

Though beneficiaries have signed their leases, the homesteads are not yet ready. The department is still working to install infrastructure like water, power and roadways.

Work in Waiehu Mauka is planned to start in two years. In 2030, lessees can move in with completion slated for 2033. Construction in Honokōwai is scheduled to begin in 2029 and be finished in 2031.

Unlike residential awards, there’s no requirement to build a home or pre-qualify for a loan with the ag lots. However, ʻohana can choose to build later if they want.

DHHL Samuel Kaʻeo and ʻohana celebrate their agricultural project lease award alongside DHHL, state and county leadership.

Beneficiary Kaleikoa Kaʻeo told DHHL he looks forward to this new chapter.

“For me is the main purpose for Hawaiian Home Lands is really to be self-sufficient, having the opportunity now, soon hopefully, to use that land in a kind of way to be, whether it’s subsistence farming or any kind of farming to supplement the household, provide good healthy food for the family, and health and all that that comes with mental health and stuff, so we’re looking forward to that chapter in our lives.”

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen shared the feeling of excitement.

“I stand here as the mayor, but I also stand here as a beneficiary,” he told DHHL. “Having been on the list since ‘86 myself, I certainly understand how all of the fellow beneficiaries are feeling — the excitement that people have, the potential, they can see themselves and their families moving into these lots.”

Watson told lessees it’s an opportunity to carry the legacy forward.

“Each lease we award today carries kuleana,” he said during the ceremony. “The kuleana to malama the ʻāina, to care for your livestock and crops, and to honor the sacrifice of your kūpuna and to pass on something stronger for your keiki and moʻopuna.”

Department officials urged families who haven’t yet been awarded leases, not to give up. Watson said lots of projects are coming up.

“Besides the subsistence ag lots, we will be doing residential lots. We will do multi-units. We will do commercial, we will do industrial,” he said. “We've been looking at possibly doing a kūpuna housing project.”

Nearly 4,000 Maui families are currently on the department’s residential waitlist.

The DHHL is set to award more than 230 project leases next year, including 100 awards in Pūlehunui, 96 in Hāna and 40 more in Honokōwai.