Kauaʻi lawmakers consider regulations on e-bikes

Kauaʻi lawmakers are considering adding e-bike regulations aimed at keeping children safe.

The Kauaʻi County Council’s Bill 2972 would require minors to wear helmets while using e-bikes, or electric bicycles. It would also effectively ban bike tricks like wheelies, along with riding in a “hazardous manner” — such as driving with more than one person.

“This is just an attempt to, really, address this situation now and not wait for the state, because we are seeing it. I know I see it in the house lots, man. These things are zooming all over the place, and a lot of the time it's a kid that's under 16 with a second kid that's riding on the same bike. And that is what creates the danger,” said Council Chair Mel Rapozo, who introduced the measure, during a Wednesday council meeting.

Lawmakers’ worries focused on kids who ride e-bikes at high speeds or do potentially dangerous tricks on them.

The bill would only allow e-bikes to be used “with all of the bicycle’s wheels facing forward and in contact with the ground at all times.” It would also require riders to sit normally on the bike.

It also proposes strict regulations for any “high-speed electric device,” or high-powered e-bike.

Any vehicle — other than cars, mopeds and motorcycles — with a motor over 750 watts or capable of speeds over 28 mph, would be banned on public streets, sidewalks and even bicycle paths.

The state Legislature this year passed a statewide bill to establish safe riding laws for e-bikes, but Gov. Josh Green vetoed it. He said electric vehicles were not exempted in the bill.

The council deferred the measure so technical changes can be made, but it will schedule a hearing for the bill during the next council meeting.