Electrifying vehicles is key to the Hawaiʻi DOT's climate roadmap

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is finalizing a climate roadmap to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. About half of the state's total emissions come from the transportation sector.

Part of the department's strategy involves electrifying vehicles. Its plan sets a 2035 benchmark to have all new passenger car sales be EVs.

In order to support more EVs on the road, the state has plans to build new charging stations.

Robin Shishido with the transportation department discussed the state’s efforts to expand its charging network during a public meeting earlier this month.

HDOT received $17 million from the Biden-era Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. So far, it's used the funds to build one new charging station on Oʻahu and one on Maui.

Shishido said that work will start on nine additional stations later this year, which will be spread across Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui, and Hawaiʻi Island.

He added that private and county partners will also be expected to beef up their charging networks to support the transition away from combustion vehicles.

HDOT is accepting public comments on its climate plan until Aug. 31. They plan to publish their final draft on Oct. 15.