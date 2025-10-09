Federal shutdown jeopardizes subsidized flights in Hawaiʻi’s most rural areas

Four remote airports in Hawai’i are served by Essential Air Service flights. The federally subsidized program seeks to ensure small, rural communities have scheduled flights even when it’s not profitable for airlines.

Mokulele Airlines holds the EAS contracts for all four of those routes: Lānaʻi, Kalaupapa on Molokaʻi, Hāna on Maui, and Waimea on Hawaiʻi Island.

But the program may be in jeopardy.

“One of the impacts of a federal government shutdown is that programs start to run out of money,” U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda told HPR.

The EAS program is one of them. That funding was anticipated to end on Sunday, causing concern among local communities that rely on EAS flights.

But Tokuda’s office said the U.S. Department of Transportation has confirmed that funding will now continue through Nov. 2. Tokuda said backup plans had already been put in motion.

“We do seem to have a commitment by Mokulele and the state to work together to offset any costs that Mokulele will be incurring so that we can keep these flights rolling, which is critically important for these four impacted communities,” she said. “These are islands that absolutely need this Essential Air Service. They need these flights to be running consistently.”

Flights to Hoʻolehua on Molokaʻi, where Mokulele is also the only carrier, are not federally subsidized and would not be impacted.

After this month, if the government shutdown continues, Tokuda said she is preparing for the worst.

“Sadly, across the country, people are going to start to see their essential air flights being pulled because there aren't the subsidies to be able to keep them flying.”

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR A view from a Mokulele Airlines flight.

Tokuda said she’s also drafting a letter to the U.S. DOT to request the contingency of retroactive reimbursement for EAS flights in case funding runs out before the government reopens.

“We're going to fight to make sure that they get the pay that they deserve. So please keep flying and keep people connected,” she added, addressing EAS airlines. Her district covers all the neighbor islands and the non-urban areas on Oʻahu.

Mokulele did not respond to HPR’s requests for comment, but a notice on its website does confirm the airline will continue service.

“Mokulele Airlines will continue to fly all our scheduled flights which includes Essential Air Service routes despite the current federal government shutdown and potential pause in EAS funding,” the statement reads. “We’re working closely with the U.S. Department of Transportation to stay informed and will continue to communicate any relevant updates along the way.”

