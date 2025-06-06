Big Island council passes $950M budget but denies $2M for food security

Hawaiʻi Island lawmakers passed a $950 million budget for the county, but denied a last-minute amendment to spend $2 million on food security programs.

Councilmember Jennifer Kagiwada introduced the amendment after voicing concerns about federal cuts to food programs like SNAP. Cuts have already had an impact on residents of the island, which has the highest rate of food insecurity in the state.

But the administration said no plan was attached to that funding, leading the council to vote against the amendment 5-3.

Council chair Holeka Goro Inaba voted against the appropriation.

"I don't think it's fiscally responsible for the county at the 11th hour to be adding in $2 million out of the fund balance without a set plan. I think that we have other amendments sometimes that are of a smaller amount, but to scoop $2 million out of the fund balance with no exact plan, I think is irresponsible," he said.

On Thursday, the council passed both the county’s operating and capital improvement budgets through their final readings.