Bill to support climate research with state dollars dies amid federal cuts

A state measure to fund a group of scientists collecting crucial Hawaiʻi climate data faltered on the final day of conference committee last week.

Senate Bill 657 proposed the creation of a climate data hub within the University of Hawaiʻi’s School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, using $2 million in state funds to support the work of 15 researchers affiliated with the Coastal Research Collaborative.

The collaborative's research underlies many of Hawaiʻi's key policies on sea level rise, including county shoreline setback ordinances and a recent real estate law requiring sellers to disclose whether their properties on the market are vulnerable to sea level rise and coastal erosion.

"Our data is being used by the counties, the state, and even federal agencies across the Hawaiian landscape," said scientist Chip Fletcher, a member of the collaborative who submitted testimony in support of SB657 on behalf of the group.

Savannah Harriman-Pote / HPR Warnings are posted in front of a house that collapsed into the sand near Sunset Beach on Oʻahu's North Shore. (Sept. 28, 2024)

The collaborative has approached state lawmakers about funding in past years, but their ask has taken on new urgency this year because their work is primarily supported through federal grants.

"If we were to go away, which is quite possible, because we are supported by fragile federal funding, these laws would have to go away," Fletcher said.

The Trump administration has repeatedly put funds for scientific research on the chopping block, and studies into climate change have been a top target.

On Monday, the administration fired hundreds of scientists tasked with creating the upcoming National Climate Assessment, the most comprehensive report on how climate change is impacting the country.

Fletcher and his team are treading delicately in light of uncertain federal support. He declined to specify the federal agency that provides funds to the collaborative.

"We are learning how to conduct science in the new funding environment," he said.

Shellie Habel, a hydrologist affiliated with the collaborative, said the research produced by the group provides a unique look into how global warming is affecting Hawaiʻi. Her work focuses on groundwater inundation, which occurs when sea level rise or rainfall causes groundwater levels to rise and flood dry, low-lying areas.

"From my understanding, our group is the only one looking at this problem," Habel said. "It's a problem that's going on across coastlines worldwide, but since it's such a young topic, we just don't know a lot about it."

Colin Lee, the collaborative's policy manager, said that while he was disappointed SB657 died, he was encouraged by how far it progressed in the Legislature.

Lee works to translate the data the scientists produce into policy recommendations for lawmakers, and he sees the work of the collaborative as essential to Hawaiʻi's climate change adaptation and mitigation strategy.

"If you don't have access to this information, the state's response can only be reactive instead of proactive," he said.

The collaborative plans to make another appeal to the Legislature for funding, and Fletcher said they’re in talks with the University of Hawaiʻi to see if it makes sense for the collaborative to be folded into the university’s budget request.

Ultimately, Fletcher hopes local lawmakers take responsibility for ensuring that climate research in support of Hawaiʻi's policy goals continues.

"Even if we weren't faced with the federal problem, it would be appropriate for the state and the counties to step up and support this research," he said.

