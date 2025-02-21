Waikīkī businesses, residents face underground flooding due to sea level rise

Shellie Habel is a hydrologist and geologist with the University of Hawaiʻi’s Climate Resilience Collaborative. Partnering with the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, Habel monitors groundwater wells in Waikīkī to study the hidden threat of rising sea levels.

HPR connected with her last week as she fished out specialized equipment from the Ala Wai Canal to study flood inundation. She said that her research over the years has tracked high levels of fecal bacteria correlating to high visitor counts in Waikīkī hotels, which makes you wonder how it’s getting in the canal.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 21, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.