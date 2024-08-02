Legislators call on DOA to move forward with invasive species rules

The state Department of Agriculture is being called on to implement rules it approved to stop the spread of invasive species.

Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, who’s been vocal in his criticism that the department hasn’t moved quickly enough to manage invasive species in the state, called out the department again last week.

He’s demanding that the DOA move forward with a set of administrative rule changes that, in part, requires the quarantine of goods infested with pests like little fire ants.

The department preliminarily approved the rules in February 2023 and called a public hearing for them in January — but it hasn’t done much since then.

“ It’s been 18 months since the state Board of Agriculture approved this rule. It took them nearly a year to set up a public hearing, and it's been seven months since the public hearing. And their excuse is that they've been reviewing the comments from the hearing,” Keohokalole said.

He added, “And so the question is, how many comments are there? What is taking so long? It feels like they are slow-walking this thing intentionally.”

Little Fire Ants, one of the most concerning invasive species in the state, can be found in plants from nurseries and transported if the plants are delivered or sold. Another high-priority pest, coconut rhinoceros beetles, can move around through bags of mulch and compost.

Keohokalole and others have repeatedly called on the department to have more urgency in fighting off invasive species.

The administrative rules still require a public hearing and the governor’s approval, he said.