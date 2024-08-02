DLNR launches new website to reserve permits for outdoor recreation

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has unveiled a new website for residents and visitors to explore recreational services in Hawai‘i.

The department is responsible for managing 1.3 million acres of state lands, beaches and coastal waters. It oversees state parks, historical sites, forest reserves, aquatic life and more.

The new website, Explore Outdoor Hawai‘i, was established in compliance with a law mandating the department to provide information on processes such as fee collection, permit and license applications, and reservations for commercial and recreational activities in the state.

"Explore Outdoor Hawai‘i is a one-stop, user-friendly website designed to help residents, visitors and commercial operators find and apply for permits, licenses and reservations," said DLNR Chair Dawn Chang in a Wednesday news release.

"The site is a great way to virtually explore the unique and varied cultural and natural resources of Hawai‘i, including relevant information about respecting our cultural sites, pono fishing practices and permits that are required for commercial operations,” she added.

The website offers information on outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, hunting and more.

State officials say the new website is supposed to provide easy access for residents and visitors to apply for permits or make reservations.

For more information, click here.

