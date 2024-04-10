Bills toward short-term rental regulation are in final stages of the legislative process

Two measures that would allow counties to begin phasing out non-conforming use permits for transient vacation rental units passed out of both of their chambers. It would give counties more control over short-term rentals.

Non-conforming use permits for transient vacation rental units were given to properties decades ago and allow certain properties to operate as short-term rentals, even in residential areas.

Those who support the measure say it would allow counties to free up housing for local residents.

“We know that counties are closer to the situation on the ground and are better suited to address and make decisions over that,” Rep. Lisa Marten said. “This allows them to implement what they have been trying to do, decrease the number of vacation rentals that are residential homes that had been taken out of residential use and put into resort use at a time when we have a housing crisis.”

The measures are different in that one would allow for the phaseout of any non-conforming transient vacation rental units, and another would restrict the phaseout of non-conforming units to residential and rural areas.

Many short-term rental owners and associations submitted testimony against both measures.

Some lawmakers were concerned that it would impact kūpuna who rely on short-term rental income to survive.

Both measures return to their originating chamber for agreement with amendments that occurred during the legislative process.