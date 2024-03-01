Farmers advocate for action on agricultural crimes at the state Capitol

Agricultural crimes are a nearly universal experience for local ranchers and farmers. Now, the state is being called on to do more about it.

Last month, 39-year-old Makaha farmer Cranston Pia was shot and killed in a dispute allegedly involving a pig he was raising on his ranch.

It’s the most recent and devastating example of agricultural crimes in Hawaiʻi — but it’s far from an isolated incident.

“Over the last several years incidents of livestock slaughtering, theft, vandalism, crop destruction and poaching have become commonplace on farms and ranches on every island,” said Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau Executive Director Brian Miyamoto.

Miyamoto and other stakeholders this week described to state lawmakers how widespread and costly crimes on farms have been and can be.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that nearly 19,000 crimes took place on state agricultural lands in 2019. That year, farmers lost $14.4 million related to crime and costs associated with increased security.

Additionally, those who commit agricultural crimes don’t have to worry about being caught or punished.

“Criminals have learned that there is no practical enforcement of the law to prevent armed thieves and vandals from trespassing, stealing and destroying others’ livelihood,” Miyamoto said.

In fact, farmers and stakeholders say there are problems on every level — those who commit agricultural crimes are difficult to deter, catch, prosecute and punish appropriately.

Security measures like fencing and security cameras are expensive to install and replace; law enforcement either can’t stop agricultural crimes or view them as relatively low-priority issues; a prohibitive amount of evidence is required for a successful prosecution; and sentences are often no more than slaps on the wrist.

Nicole Galase, director of the Hawaiʻi Cattlemen's Council, told lawmakers that, in one instance, “a rancher confronted a poacher who told him, to his face, ‘For the money it costs to get busted, I’ll pay that every time to hunt your land.’”

Illegal hunting is an especially concerning agricultural crime.

“We understand that there are many crimes that law enforcement has to deal with, but these agricultural crimes are getting more and more consistent and dangerous,” Galase said.

State Department of Agriculture Chair Sharon Hurd said that there needs to be more data to understand thoroughly what those crimes are and what their impacts are.

There also needs to be a better process for farmers to report agricultural crimes.

“In order to do a report, you have to establish proof of ownership that this was actually your product that was stolen. … What does the thief do? The thief steals it, takes it to the farmers market, and sells it,” Hurd said.

She added, “We have to make it easier for the victim to report a crime.”

A bill and its companion going through the state Legislature this year would examine the effectiveness of prosecuting agricultural crimes. Another bill would require hunting guides on private lands to get permission from landowners before entering.

