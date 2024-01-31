Petersons' Upland Farm in Wahiawa announces retirement after over 100 years in business

A family-owned farm in Wahiawa is winding down business operations after 114 years.

Petersons’ Upland Farm will be winding down egg sales in the coming months as the owners transition to retirement.

In a message posted on their website, the family thanked the hard-working employees and the community for the many generations of support.

Courtesy of Petersons' Upland Farm The farm has undergone four generations of family. Egg production is expected to head toward retirement by the end of February.

"We are grateful to the community for your support. We want to thank our loyal customers, many of whom we have known for generations," the message stated.

The farm was established in 1910 by James Peterson, a Honolulu-born agriculturalist who attended Cornell University and returned to the islands to raise chickens and cows.

About 30 years later, Peterson put his focus on just eggs and passed the farm down to his two sons. Now, the business has undergone four generations of family as it enters retirement.

"The Peterson Ohana would like to express our sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve you. As always, we encourage you to support other local farms," they continued in their statement.

The farm anticipates egg supplies to be available through February. They will continue to sell manure and merchandise beyond that.

