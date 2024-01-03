Hawaiʻi State Capitol reopens after bomb threat investigation, one of many nationwide

The Hawaiʻi State Capitol building was evacuated Wednesday morning and staff were instructed to remain at home after a bomb threat was emailed to "certain members of the Senate."

Several state capitols around the country received bomb threats that led to brief evacuations or lockdowns as police investigated, but no evidence of explosives has been found, The Associated Press reported.

In Honolulu, the state Department of Law Enforcement said deputy sheriffs were contacted about the threats at about 6:40 a.m.

After law enforcement finished searching the building, the Capitol was reopened around 9:30 a.m.

No explosive devices or materials were found, the department said.

“Ensuring the safety of everyone remains our priority at this moment," said Cathy Lee, the communications director for the House majority, in a statement during the investigation.

The Hawaiʻi Legislature starts its 2024 session on Jan. 17.

The warnings nationwide came after a spate of false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials in recent days.

Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Montana were among the states that evacuated statehouse offices or buildings. Lawmakers in Kentucky and Mississippi have begun meeting in legislative sessions.

The closures were brief in most states. Some states received a threat but didn’t close.

Several public officials around the country have been hit by “swatting” calls in recent days. Swatting is a prank call made to emergency services intended to bring a police response.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, for example, was hit by a “swatting” attempt a day after she removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, a decision Trump is appealing.

Rebecca Reynolds of The Associated Press contributed to this report.