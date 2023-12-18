Tyson Miyake appointed to state House of Representatives seat

Gov. Josh Green appointed Tyson Miyake to the state House representing Wailuku-Waikapu on Maui.

The opening for District 10 was created in October when former Rep. Troy Hashimoto was appointed by the governor to replace Gil Keith-Agaran in the state Senate.

Keith-Agaran stepped down to return to private law practice and is representing victims of the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui.

Green said the selection of Miyake assures representation for the island as legislators prepare for the upcoming January session, which is expected to focus heavily on recovery efforts for Maui following wildfires in August.

"Tyson has a great history of passion and work in service to the people of Maui," said Green.

"His experience working in the private sector for his family business, for one, coupled with his public service at the top levels of the Maui County government, makes him a clear choice to represent the people of his home district, especially at this crucial time in Maui history."

Miyake was a former chief of staff to Mayor Mike Victorino from February 2020 to January 2023. Prior to that, he served as deputy county managing director from 2019 to 2020.

“I promise to work hard on the important issues for our state, like affordable housing, quality education, and economic development," Miyake said.

"Equally as important, I want to use my experience to be a strong advocate for Maui and our community’s needs, especially as we start our road to recovery. I look forward to working with the Governor and my colleagues at the Legislature to truly help make life better for our local families," he said.

