© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawaiʻi looks to regulate flavored tobacco after receiving 'F' grade

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published February 12, 2026 at 2:20 PM HST
Pedro Haro, executive director of the American Lung Association in Hawaii, testified in support of three critical bills on Feb. 11, 2026.
American Lung Association in Hawaiʻi
/
Facebook
Pedro Haro, executive director of the American Lung Association in Hawaiʻi, testifies in support of three bills on Feb. 11, 2026.

State lawmakers took up two bills to regulate tobacco on Thursday afternoon.

House Bill 2256 proposes to have the attorney general and the state tax department seize untaxed vapes and e-liquids. House Bill 1563, proposed by the Keiki Caucus, would let counties adopt ordinances that are stricter than the state’s laws on smoking.

The American Lung Association issued a tobacco report card recently, grading each state on its tobacco control measures.

Hawaiʻi received a “B” in areas like funding for tobacco prevention and tobacco taxes. But the state was given an “F” because of the availability of flavored tobacco products.

Pedro Haro, the executive director of the American Lung Association in Hawaiʻi, spoke with The Conversation about Hawaiʻi grades and the history of efforts to regulate the addictive product.

HB 2256 and 1563 were scheduled to be heard at 2 p.m.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 12, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation Public HealthState Legislature
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories