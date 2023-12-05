© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi nominates 3 individuals for vacant House seat

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 5, 2023 at 11:09 AM HST
From left: Timothy Lara, Leslee Matthews and Tyson Miyake. Maui County Democrats nominated the three to fill the vacant seat in House District 10, which covers Central Maui. Gov. Josh Green will appoint the next representative from the three nominees.
The Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi has picked three possible replacements for the Central Maui House seat previously vacated by Rep. Troy Hashimoto.

The three nominees include entrepreneur Timothy Lara, social worker and attorney Leslee Matthews, and Tyson Miyake, the former chief of staff to Maui Mayor Mike Victorino.

House District 10 covers portions of Waiehu, Wailuku and Waikapū.

Lara is the former Maui County Democratic Party Chair. He has founded several companies, including Hawaiian Paddle Sports.

Matthews is a social worker and attorney and has worked as a legislative attorney for the Maui County Council and as a state senator.

In addition to being the former Chief of Staff to Mayor Victorino, Miyake was previously the COO of Miyake Concrete Associates, a family-owned business.

This is part of a domino effect resulting from Sen. Gil Keith-Agaran’s resignation in October. His law firm is involved in a lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric Co. over the Maui fires. Agaran stepped down after facing criticism for a possible conflict of interest.

Gov. Josh Green appointed Hashimoto to replace Agaran’s Senate seat. Maui County Democrats then selected three candidates for the open House seat this past weekend.

The names have been sent to Green for decision-making.
