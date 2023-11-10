Gov. Green appoints Troy Hashimoto to fill vacant Maui Senate seat

Troy Hashimoto assumed the Senate seat representing the northern part of Maui on Thursday, more than a week after it was vacated when Gilbert Keith-Agaran retired.

Gov. Josh Green praised Hashimoto — a member of House committees on housing, judiciary, Hawaiian affairs and transportation — for his years of public service and dedication to the Maui community.

"I know, being Maui born-and-bred, he will do his utmost to help his neighbors recover and move forward into a bright future," Green said in a news release.

Office of Gov. Josh Green Gov. Josh Green stands with newly appointed Troy Hashimoto, who will represent District 5 on Maui.

Keith-Agaran, who was vice chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, retired Oct. 31 to focus on his law firm representing clients in lawsuits over the Lāhainā fire.

Hashimoto fills the District 5 seat, representing Wailuku, Kahului, Waiheʻe, Waikapu Mauka and Waiʻehu.

Hashimoto said he will continue his work from the House to the Senate in advocating for the Maui community.

"I hope to be that advocate in the Legislature," Hashimoto told HPR. "I have some really big shoes to fill with Sen. Gil Keith-Agaran, but I'm very excited for this opportunity."

Hashimoto was part of the Shelter Working Group, one of six interim groups created by the House after the Aug. 8 wildfires to develop recommendations on how to prepare for natural disasters.

Hashimoto has served in the House since 2018 after former Gov. David Ige appointed him to replace former Rep. Joe Souki, who resigned after several women filed sexual harassment complaints against him.

Prior to becoming a state lawmaker, Hashimoto served eight years as Maui County Council Chair Mike White's executive assistant, where he focused on budget and policy. He was also a member of the state Board of Education from 2004 to 2005.

Hashimoto received bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration from the University of Denver.

Hashimoto was selected from three candidates: Jason Economou, a former government affairs director for the Realtors Association of Maui, and Justin Hughey, a former King Kamehameha III Elementary School teacher.

The Hawaiʻi Democratic Party has 30 days to select three candidates to fill the vacant House seat.

Hashimoto will be sworn into the Senate later this month in time for the Nov. 20 special election. He will join 24 senators in confirming state Supreme Court justices.

Hashimoto will serve the rest of the term and plans to run for election next year.

