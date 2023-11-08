$150M fund set up to compensate Maui fire victims and their families

Gov. Josh Green has announced a new $150 million fund for those who lost family members or suffered serious injuries in the fires that swept through West Maui three months ago.

Green said beneficiaries could receive payments of more than $1 million as soon as the second quarter of next year. The fund is part of a broader program called the One ʻOhana Initiative, which was announced Wednesday.

Recipients of the fund would not be able to file legal claims related to the fire, including against the initial supporters of the fund: the state, Maui County, Hawaiian Electric and Kamehameha Schools.

Those four entities have already been named in lawsuits over the Aug. 8 wildfires.

Hawaiian Electric, in a statement, said it will contribute up to $75 million of the total. HECO's share is funded by insurance, not by customers, the utility provider said.

Green said he expects more local organizations and individuals to add to the fund in the coming weeks.

"Our message should be clear: in Hawaiʻi, during difficult times, we come together to help one another. And right now, we are coming together to help those who have suffered the most," he added.

The governor said the recovery fund will be similar to the victim compensation fund that was set up for the families of people killed in the 9/11 attacks.

The Aug. 8 wildfire in Lāhainā killed at least 99 people and destroyed or damaged more than 2,000 buildings.