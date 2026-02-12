Hawaiʻi architecture group marks centennial of crafting the built environment

The Honolulu Chapter of the American Institute of Architects marks its 100th year working to improve our built environment.

Melanie Islam, the AIA Hawaii president, joined The Conversation to talk about what she sees as barriers to getting that job done.

At the top of the AIA wish list this legislative session is a bill to fund the State Building Code Council. It was suspended in 2023 due to an emergency proclamation on housing, and going on for three years, it has yet to be reinstated.

Why is that important? Well, the building code hasn't been updated since 2018, when codes were last adopted by the council, which could lead to delays and increased costs for new construction projects. Islam spoke with The Conversation about her hopes for House Bill 1725.

HPR HPR's Kevin Allen with Melanie Islam.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 12, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.