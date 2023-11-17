Proposed Kauaʻi landfill faces ongoing agricultural and residential pushback

The County of Kauaʻi is getting some pushback for the new landfill site it’s proposing.

Kauaʻi’s only landfill is located in Kekaha, on the island’s west side. It’s scheduled to reach capacity in 2026.

The local government this year proposed a 175-acre plot less than 2 miles from the active landfill as a possible second landfill.

However, opponents have brought up several issues with the proposed site, which is managed by the state Agribusiness Development Corporation.

Critics say it’s low-lying and too close to the shoreline, making it vulnerable to flooding and bringing waste into the environment.

“During flooding this hazardous waste material will contaminate our aquifers and spring waters located adjacent to this site as it percolates into the ground,” said Kawai Warren, a cultural practitioner, at an ADC meeting Thursday.

Warren, also a Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiary, noted that the department is building about 250 new homes just mauka of the proposed site.

He said future residents “will be subjected to the smell of trash all day long, 24 hours a day during periods of Kona winds.”

It’s also on state land designated for agriculture, and opponents want it used for that.

“I think it doesn't take an expert to know that landfills are not an agricultural purpose and don't fit within ADC’s mission,” said Kylie Wager Cruz, an attorney with Earthjustice.

She urged the board against supporting the new location, saying there is still time for the county to find another option to expand its landfill needs.

For decades the county has tried to expand its landfill capacity, including failed attempts to find a second landfill.

Allison Fraley, environmental services manager for the County of Kauaʻi, told the ADC board that it’s still accepting a lot of waste despite its best efforts.

“I started in the year 2000 to work to divert waste through source reduction, reuse and recycling. We have a diversion rate of 43%, but after that waste is diverted, we still end up with about 80,000 to 90,000 tons a year of trash that's generated from businesses and residents that go to the landfill,” she said.

A short-term plan to vertically expand the active landfill would give it three extra years of capacity.

The ADC was not scheduled to take action on the agenda item.