© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Rainbow Wahine basketball team out of NCAA Tournament

Hawaii Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published March 17, 2023 at 2:27 PM HST
NCAA Hawaii LSU Basketball
Matthew Hinton/AP
/
FR170690 AP
Hawaiʻi forward Imani Perez (12) shoots against LSU forward Angel Reese (10) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Third seeded LSU defeated No. 14 seed Hawaiʻi 73-50 on Friday night in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

LSU outscored Hawaiʻi 44-16 in the paint and outrebounded the Rainbow Wahine 40-33.

Kallin Spiller and Daejah Phillips each scored 13 for Hawaiʻi (18-15) which was held 10 points below its average scoring total for the season. Lily Wahinekapu scored 11 for the Rainbow Wahine.

LSU's Angel Reese had 34 points and 15 rebounds — her 29th double-double this season.

Reese, an All-America forward, was a force in the paint, as usual, and also was effective defending on the perimeter. She was 13 of 20 shooting, hit 8 of 12 free throws and also had three blocks and three steals.

Flau'Jae Johnson scored 10 for LSU (29-2), which raced to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and maintained a comfortable lead most of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Hawaiʻi: Were held to 31% (16 of 52) shooting overall and made just seven of 32 attempts from 3-point range.

LSU: Reese grabbed six of her rebounds on the offensive end, helping LSU score 17 second-chance points. The Tigers won comfortably despite missing 13 of 14 3-point shots. LSU has now gone 55-8 since three-time national champion coach Kim Mulkey left Baylor to coach the Tigers before the 2021-22 season.

Tags
Local News sportsUniversity of Hawai‘i
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. Founded in 1846, AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Stories