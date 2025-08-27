UH Stan Sheriff Center gets updated name under Bank of Hawaiʻi deal

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s sports dome will now be known as Bankoh Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

“Bankoh” pays tribute to the Bank of Hawaiʻi and its partnership with the university. Matt Elliott, UH’s athletic director, said he’s proud to share the name with an organization that has been intertwined with UH for so long.

“The college athletics landscape is changing so much, and those resources help us keep up and make sure UH remains a marquee program,” Elliott said.

“This iconic facility is a place where UH excels and memories are made. We’re thrilled that Bank of Hawai‘i’s name will be a part of our shared future and are so grateful for their support.”

The rename is part of the 2020 deal between the bank and UH, when the company paid the university $5 million for naming rights over the next decade. The first move was renaming the arena to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, which reflected the digital side of the Bank of Hawaiʻi.

Peter Ho, the CEO of Bank of Hawaiʻi, said the latest name change brings the focus back to the community.

“We’re really excited about it, and we see the program is going to take us back to tradition. It’s taking us back to a commitment of excellence and a real emphasis on supporting the community,” Ho said.