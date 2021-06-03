Local Community

-
Explorers are mapping the sea floors over 800 miles south west of Hawaiʻi by the Johnston Atoll. HPR’s Zoe Dym talked to seafloor mappers on the E/V Nautilus.
The university recently received a $3 million gift from an anonymous donor. It is the largest scholarship endowment in the school’s history.
In 1964, Patsy Mink became the first Asian-American and woman of color elected to serve in Congress. The Conversation sat down with award-winning filmmaker Kimberlee Bassford, the director of the 2008 documentary "Patsy Mink: Ahead of the Majority," to learn more about her.
A schoolteacher in Hawaii connected with a student through skateboarding, only to find out he couldn't afford a board of his own. She started a grassroots organization to fix that.
On Tuesday, June 21, the Hawaiʻi Theatre will host the premiere of a film about how lifeguarding came to be. The film's producers hope that Hawaiʻi lifeguards will turn out for the screening of “Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea."
June 23, 1972, is a day that former volleyball player Marilyn Moniz remembers well. It marked a door of opportunity, a path of possibility — and it was partially thanks to Maui’s Patsy Mink. The 50th anniversary of Title IX is Thursday, June 23.
Dillon Pakele's debut album "Faith" showcases his love for island reggae that is both influenced by his father’s artistry, as well as other unique experiences he brought into the recording studio. The Conversation sat down with the younger Pakele to talk about his music and his father’s legacy.
Gov. David Ige on Thursday signed three bills supporting Hawaii’s LGBTQ community. He says the legislation will help identify and address social and community issues to prevent discrimination.
The company that makes Sriracha told customers it will have to stop making the sauce for the next few months due to "severe weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers."
While collecting photos for his new book last year, Daniel Sullivan and his then-15-year-old son Tristan were attacked by a shark while kayaking off the Valley Isle. They survived, but how did the encounter affect their relationship? The Conversation sat down with the father-son duo to revisit the event.
Chef Robynne Mai‘i of the Chinatown restaurant Fête made history Monday night, becoming the first female chef from Hawai‘i to win a James Beard Award. The Conversation caught up with Maiʻi in her Honolulu restaurant, just as she returned home from her historic win.
If you enjoyed last year’s "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" traveling exhibit, you’re in luck. "Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience" opened this week in Honolulu. HPR’s Zoe Dym shares what to expect.