Micronesian art exhibit regroups this weekend at Capitol Modern

The two storms over the last two weekends triggered cancellations or postponements of so many events. At the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum, the Capitol Modern grounds will have activities and an art festival to replace some of these events.

Community organizers Mary Therese Hattori and Carol Ann Carl joined The Conversation to talk about what's in store after some of the Creative Micronesia festival events were paused because of the storms, but are being consolidated into one day: Super Saturday: Creative Micronesia .

Saturday's event will include six Micronesian artists leading hands-on activities such as weaving, drawing, printmaking and poetry. There will also be several live cultural performances.

“It’s another opportunity for people to see and appreciate the diversity of all of the cultures, the languages,” Hattori said. “Micronesia is vast, and there are so many different cultures. There are a lot of similarities, and you'll see that in some of the art, some of the dance. … This event is a great way to really get to learn more about Micronesia and meet people from different Micronesian communities.”

Carl is from Pohnpei, and she hopes that the public can come out to celebrate and learn more about the Micronesian community, which she said is an essential part of Hawaiʻi's story.

Super Saturday: Creative Micronesia will be on Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Creative Micronesia is also working on an Ocean of Peace exhibit that will run at the East-West Center gallery from Sept. 20 to Jan. 2027

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 26, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.