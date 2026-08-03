OHA seeks a new CEO amid ongoing lawsuit

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees is looking for a new CEO.

The announcement comes amid an ongoing lawsuit between the board and its former chief executive officer, Stacey Ferreira, who's been on administrative leave since last year.

OHA trustees have clashed and some board members filed a legal response to the lawsuit supporting the CEO.

Some OHA beneficiaries, like Germaine Meyers, raised concerns at a board meeting last week. "Beneficiaries have watched nearly a year of executive sessions, investigations, litigations, attorney fees, investigation fees and public controversy without ever being given a basic explanation of why our administrator was removed from her duties."

OHA hired Kumabe HR to conduct the search and narrow down to the top qualified candidates.

The new CEO could be announced in October. Summer Sylva has been the interim CEO since last September.