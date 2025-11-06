Office of Hawaiian Affairs CEO files lawsuit against the agency

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is being sued by its own CEO. This comes two months after Stacy Ferreira was placed on leave.

Ferreira alleges that her leave was retaliation for her complaints against Kai Kahele, the chair of OHA’s Board of Trustees.

She also alleges that the board met in secret to vote to remove her from her position.

The lawsuit also alleges violation of sunshine and whistleblower laws.

Ferreira says that Kahele has created a toxic work environment and undermined her leadership.

OHA is a semi-autonomous agency created to better the conditions of Native Hawaiians. The agency is funded by income from a public land trust, which includes land taken during the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

This story will be updated.