Exhibit explores creativity using Korean tigers and 3D printing

A Honolulu-based art exhibit is coming to a close this weekend.

“Casted: The Korean Tiger” brings together 10 artists to reflect on the Korean folk art Minhwa.

The exhibit was inspired by Korean tigers. The work involved using 3D printers to create blank sculptures of Korean tigers, each about 10 inches tall.

Each artist from various backgrounds, like tattooing, had different takes on painting their tiger. Some tigers have red-gem eyes and spikes. Others have peaches on their heads and wings. These are examples local artist Lauren Hana Chai said are displayed at the exhibit at OurSpace in Kaka‘ako.

"In general there was a lot of talk about the tigers and what that represents and the process of how it was made and just kind of like enjoying the humor in a lot of the tigers because the Korean tiger, especially the Korean folk art, looks very humorous by design," she said.

The exhibit will be on display until Sunday.