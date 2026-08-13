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Exhibit explores creativity using Korean tigers and 3D printing

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published August 13, 2026 at 11:53 AM HST
Korean tigers are on display at a Kaka‘ako exhibit.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
Korean tigers are on display at a Kaka‘ako exhibit.

A Honolulu-based art exhibit is coming to a close this weekend.

“Casted: The Korean Tiger” brings together 10 artists to reflect on the Korean folk art Minhwa.

The exhibit was inspired by Korean tigers. The work involved using 3D printers to create blank sculptures of Korean tigers, each about 10 inches tall.

Each artist from various backgrounds, like tattooing, had different takes on painting their tiger. Some tigers have red-gem eyes and spikes. Others have peaches on their heads and wings. These are examples local artist Lauren Hana Chai said are displayed at the exhibit at OurSpace in Kaka‘ako.

"In general there was a lot of talk about the tigers and what that represents and the process of how it was made and just kind of like enjoying the humor in a lot of the tigers because the Korean tiger, especially the Korean folk art, looks very humorous by design," she said.

The exhibit will be on display until Sunday.

Local artist Lauren Hana Chai stands next to her work while holding her 2-year-old son, Nova.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
Local artist Lauren Hana Chai stands next to her work while holding her 2-year-old son, Nova.
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Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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