Barge delivery reaches Lānaʻi as damaged harbor partially reopens

Lānaʻi's Kaumālapaʻu Harbor has reopened for limited operations after closing due to damage from Hurricane Lowell. More than 100 tons of debris were removed from the harbor water, and a large sinkhole in the dock area has been filled.

The state Department of Transportation completed enough repairs to accept a barge delivery this past Sunday. Young Brothers scheduled the special recovery shipment to bring much-needed supplies and fuel to the island.

Only essential personnel are currently allowed in the harbor area, and Maui Police helped control access during barge unloading.

The DOT said repairs to the harbor's pier area and sea wall will continue in the coming weeks before the port fully reopens.

