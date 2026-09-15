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Barge delivery reaches Lānaʻi as damaged harbor partially reopens

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published September 15, 2026 at 8:48 AM HST
Young Brothers docked a special barge shipment on Lāna‘i Sunday after the state Department of Transportation completed enough hurricane damage repairs to open Kaumālapa‘u Harbor for limited operations.
Hawai'i Department of Transportation
Young Brothers docked a special barge shipment on Lāna‘i Sunday after the state Department of Transportation completed enough hurricane damage repairs to open Kaumālapa‘u Harbor for limited operations.

Lānaʻi's Kaumālapaʻu Harbor has reopened for limited operations after closing due to damage from Hurricane Lowell. More than 100 tons of debris were removed from the harbor water, and a large sinkhole in the dock area has been filled.

The state Department of Transportation completed enough repairs to accept a barge delivery this past Sunday. Young Brothers scheduled the special recovery shipment to bring much-needed supplies and fuel to the island.

Only essential personnel are currently allowed in the harbor area, and Maui Police helped control access during barge unloading.

The DOT said repairs to the harbor's pier area and sea wall will continue in the coming weeks before the port fully reopens.
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Local News WeatherLānaʻiEconomy
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s Senior Reporter for Maui Nui. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
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