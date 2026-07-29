Maui to open larger emergency operations center in August

A new Maui County Emergency Operations Center is slated to open next month. County officials say the facility in Wailuku will strengthen preparedness capabilities and emergency response. The building is nearly 10,000 square feet and will increase capacity for partnerships and personnel during activation.

The new facility can accommodate almost 200 staff — about four times what the old center could hold.

“This project began with the county's purchase of this building in December of 2020,” said Mayor Richard Bissen at a recent blessing of the new center. “So it's been about six years of planning, design, construction, and lots of partnership across multiple administrations.”

Since the 2023 wildfires, the county has invested in improving emergency preparedness, according to Bissen.

“We renewed our commitment to strengthening our emergency management and ensuring our county is better prepared for any future challenges that may lie ahead,” said Bissen. “This literally will save lives because we will be able to notify people sooner, we will be able to get resources, we have much more situational awareness.”

The Maui Emergency Management Agency has been activated 92 times since 2024 for emergencies and natural disasters. During that time, the agency has grown from 9 to 25 employees. Another six positions have been approved to be filled before Oct. 1, which will bring the agency to 31 staff members.

“This day is the result of many years of hard work by many people,” said MEMA administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett in a press release. “I am grateful to everyone who helped move this project forward. Many hands, across different administrations, departments and agencies, helped bring us to this moment. Our MEMA team understands the kuleana we have to serve our community. We will continue working every day to strengthen preparedness and help protect the people.”

The center features video systems and processing for operations 24 hours a day. A wall with 24 televisions and operator workstations gives teams the ability to view more information in real time. The technology systems can adapt as needs change, and meeting rooms and communication systems facilitate county, state, federal and community partners to work in tandem during emergencies and recoveries.