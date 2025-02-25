A look at the shakeup happening at MSNBC

David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
Restricted use pesticides, or RUPs, are used in areas around Hawaiʻi, but 2019 data from the state Department of Agriculture revealed the application of nearly 290,000 pounds of RUPs on Oʻahu, mostly in Central Oʻahu from the Wahiawā to Waialua areas.