The Conversation call-in: What's next for Aloha Stadium?

It's been nearly five years since the old Aloha Stadium provided a gathering space for everything from football games and concerts to swap meets and state fairs. Now, new contracts have been signed to move forward with demolition and construction of a new stadium. It's now set to open in 2029.

The Conversation is hosting a live call-in show to discuss the redevelopment process. Our guests are:



Scott Robbs, longtime University of Hawaiʻi sportscaster and host of Spectrum Sports' "Game On!"

Brennon Morioka, senior advisor to Gov. Josh Green on the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District

Stanford Carr, part of Aloha Halawa Development Partners, the consortium of developers selected to build NASED

What was your favorite memory of the old stadium? What questions do you have about the plans for the new stadium? Have another comment for today's guests?

Call 808-941-3689 during the live show or email talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.

