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'Homeroom Hawaiʻi' checks in on Kauaʻi classrooms after the storms

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published September 24, 2026 at 2:06 PM HST
Kapaʻa Middle School on Kauaʻi.
Hawaiʻi State Department of Education
Kapaʻa Middle School on Kauaʻi.

Tropical Storm Nolo is on its way to the Hawaiian islands, following multiple storms over the last several weeks.

These storms mean challenges for schools across the state. In this week’s installment of Homeroom Hawaiʻi, we hear about the consequences that classrooms are facing as we check in on Kauaʻi students and educators just days after Hurricane Lowell.

A new segment of Homeroom Hawai‘i can be heard every week on HPR’s The Conversation. To catch more and listen to full-length roundup episodes, visit the Homeroom Hawaiʻi podcast page.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is proudly sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 24, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.
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The Conversation Homeroom HawaiʻiEducation
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
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