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What goes into a school lunch? Find out on 'Homeroom Hawaiʻi'

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published September 17, 2026 at 2:48 PM HST
Students from Keʻelikolani Middle School eat poi as part of their school lunches.
Hawaiʻi State Department of Education
Students from Keʻelikolani Middle School eat poi as part of their school lunches.

As the months roll by, do you ever have the feeling that your daily responsibilities are piling up so fast that you can’t keep up?

That’s what some students and educators are experiencing as they hit their stride in the second month of the school year. Administrators across the islands are facing the challenges of running schools in an archipelago, and the chefs who feed our keiki are facing serious constraints when it comes to making an ono lunch.

School lunch plates at Āliamanu Middle School.
Local News
Hawaiʻi education department turns to regional kitchen to boost local ingredients
Emma Caires

Take a listen to see how things have carried on inside the classroom in the latest installment of the HPR series Homeroom Hawaiʻi.

A new segment of Homeroom Hawai‘i can be heard every week on HPR’s The Conversation. And if you miss any of those segments, listen to our monthly Homeroom Hawaiʻi podcast, starting Sept. 17. Each episode provides a roundup of our weekly segments.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is proudly sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 17, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.
Tags
The Conversation Homeroom HawaiʻiEducation
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
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