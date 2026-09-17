What goes into a school lunch? Find out on 'Homeroom Hawaiʻi'

As the months roll by, do you ever have the feeling that your daily responsibilities are piling up so fast that you can’t keep up?

That’s what some students and educators are experiencing as they hit their stride in the second month of the school year. Administrators across the islands are facing the challenges of running schools in an archipelago, and the chefs who feed our keiki are facing serious constraints when it comes to making an ono lunch.

Take a listen to see how things have carried on inside the classroom in the latest installment of the HPR series Homeroom Hawaiʻi.

A new segment of Homeroom Hawai‘i can be heard every week on HPR’s The Conversation. And if you miss any of those segments, listen to our monthly Homeroom Hawaiʻi podcast, starting Sept. 17. Each episode provides a roundup of our weekly segments.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is proudly sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 17, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.