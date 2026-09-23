© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Upcoming economic conference asks how AI will impact Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 23, 2026 at 2:10 PM HST
Visitors arrive to the Europe largest artificial intelligence event, AI Week 2026, in Rho, near Milan, Italy, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
Luca Bruno
/
AP
Visitors arrive to the Europe largest artificial intelligence event, AI Week 2026, in Rho, near Milan, Italy, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Recent headlines have called for more guardrails and regulation to counter the accelerated rise of artificial intelligence and its potential for disinformation.

Compounding these fears is the news of President Donald Trump announcing at the UN General Assembly that he would be federally rebranding AI as “SI,” or “Super Intelligence.

The topic of AI will be coming to Hawaiʻi in an upcoming conference organized by the Hawaiʻi Economic Association titled “Hawai'i in the Age of AI: Opportunities, Risks, and Choices.

Visitors try an AI assistant at the Europelargest artificial intelligence event, AI Week 2026, in Rho, near Milan, Italy, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
The Conversation
The workforce is wary of AI — a behavioral scientist explains why
Kevin Allen

To learn more, HPR spoke with HEA chair Seth Colby, who discussed the potential impact of AI on everything from healthcare to the economy.

“This is not an IT conference. This is not how to utilize AI in your workforce,” Colby explained.

“This is to really think about how AI will affect the social fabric and the economy of Hawaii over the next 10 years. And the hope is that we can, the more we understand it, the more we can look at the trends, the better we have to respond to that.”

The 2026 HEA Annual Conference, “Hawai'i in the Age of AI: Opportunities, Risks, and Choices,” is scheduled to take place on Friday, Sept. 25th at the Halekulani Hotel.

In-person tickets have sold out, but the option to attend virtually is still available. More information can be found here. 

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 23, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.
Tags
The Conversation Artificial IntelligenceEconomy
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories