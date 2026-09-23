Upcoming economic conference asks how AI will impact Hawaiʻi

Recent headlines have called for more guardrails and regulation to counter the accelerated rise of artificial intelligence and its potential for disinformation.

Compounding these fears is the news of President Donald Trump announcing at the UN General Assembly that he would be federally rebranding AI as “SI,” or “Super Intelligence.”

The topic of AI will be coming to Hawaiʻi in an upcoming conference organized by the Hawaiʻi Economic Association titled “Hawai'i in the Age of AI: Opportunities, Risks, and Choices.”

To learn more, HPR spoke with HEA chair Seth Colby, who discussed the potential impact of AI on everything from healthcare to the economy.

“This is not an IT conference. This is not how to utilize AI in your workforce,” Colby explained.

“This is to really think about how AI will affect the social fabric and the economy of Hawaii over the next 10 years. And the hope is that we can, the more we understand it, the more we can look at the trends, the better we have to respond to that.”

The 2026 HEA Annual Conference, “Hawai'i in the Age of AI: Opportunities, Risks, and Choices,” is scheduled to take place on Friday, Sept. 25th at the Halekulani Hotel.

In-person tickets have sold out, but the option to attend virtually is still available. More information can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 23, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.