Repairs underway on Lānaʻi’s Kaumālapaʻu Harbor, scheduled to reopen Sunday

Repairs are underway to restore Lāna’i’s Kaumālapa‘u Harbor after it was closed with damage from Hurricane Lowell. The state Department of Transportation said it anticipates it will reopen on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Hawai'i Department of Transportation Hawaiʻi DOT crews worked to fill a sinkhole on Sept 10.

The state Department of Transportation said it is working to scan and clear the waterway of underwater hazards. Crews are filling the dock’s sinkhole. On Thursday, Sept. 11, they’re removing containers and debris that washed into the harbor in the swells.

Land-side repairs will continue after the harbor is back open, according to the Hawaiʻi DOT.

The island’s weekly Wednesday barge delivery was cancelled because of the harbor closure. Pūlama Lāna’i said in a statement to HPR that Lāna’i Air is working with government agencies to fly extra supplies to the island.



Lānaʻi’s electricity is generated on-island from diesel fuel, and extended barge delays could mean an interruption in power. But Hawaiian Electric told HPR it has more than three weeks’ supply of fuel on island, so the harbor repair timeline will not pose a concern.



The regular Young Brothers barge shipment is expected next week.