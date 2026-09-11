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Repairs underway on Lānaʻi’s Kaumālapaʻu Harbor, scheduled to reopen Sunday

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published September 11, 2026 at 12:09 PM HST
Repairs to Lāna’i’s Kaumālapa‘u Harbor are in progress, pictured here on Sept. 10
Hawai'i Department of Transportation
This picture from Sept. 10 shows repairs underway at Lānaʻi’s Kaumālapaʻu Harbor.

Repairs are underway to restore Lāna’i’s Kaumālapa‘u Harbor after it was closed with damage from Hurricane Lowell. The state Department of Transportation said it anticipates it will reopen on Sunday, Sept. 13.

DOT crews worked to fill the sinkhole on Sept 10.
Hawai'i Department of Transportation
Hawaiʻi DOT crews worked to fill a sinkhole on Sept 10.

The state Department of Transportation said it is working to scan and clear the waterway of underwater hazards. Crews are filling the dock’s sinkhole. On Thursday, Sept. 11, they’re removing containers and debris that washed into the harbor in the swells.

Land-side repairs will continue after the harbor is back open, according to the Hawaiʻi DOT.

The island’s weekly Wednesday barge delivery was cancelled because of the harbor closure. Pūlama Lāna’i said in a statement to HPR that Lāna’i Air is working with government agencies to fly extra supplies to the island.
 
Lānaʻi’s electricity is generated on-island from diesel fuel, and extended barge delays could mean an interruption in power. But Hawaiian Electric told HPR it has more than three weeks’ supply of fuel on island, so the harbor repair timeline will not pose a concern.
 
The regular Young Brothers barge shipment is expected next week.

Hurricane Lowell caused significant infrastructure damage to Lānaʻi's harbor and carried away shipping containers, leaving some displaced on land and others across the harbor.
Local News
Lānaʻi harbor is closed with hurricane damage, barge delivery cancelled
Catherine Cluett Pactol

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Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s Senior Reporter for Maui Nui. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
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