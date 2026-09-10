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See how schools are handling hurricane season on 'Homeroom Hawaiʻi'

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson,
Catherine Cruz
Published September 10, 2026 at 2:19 PM HST
Fallen treese are seen at Kapa’a Middle School on Kauaʻi after Hurricane Lowell on Sept. 9, 2026.
Hawaiʻi State Department of Education
Fallen trees are seen at Kapa’a Middle School on Kauaʻi after Hurricane Lowell on Sept. 9, 2026.

With hurricane season still going strong in Hawaiʻi, students and educators across the state have been struggling to keep up with the school year.

For many, keeping up with their demands amid the storms has meant moving their workloads to the weekend.

And as mid-quarter grades are being released, challenges beyond the weather have begun to emerge — like how to manage student use of AI.

Listen on to hear voices from across the state share their thoughts on these themes and more in the latest installment of HPR’s weekly segment, Homeroom Hawaiʻi.

More segments of Hawaiʻi Homeroom will be released on The Conversation, with full episodes planned to be released on Apple and Spotify each month. Stay tuned for more information coming soon.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is proudly sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 10, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.
Tags
The Conversation EducationHomeroom Hawaiʻi
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
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