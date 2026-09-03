'Homeroom Hawaiʻi' highlights how schools were impacted by Hurricane Lala

As Hawaiʻi looks towards more potential storms over the next few days, Hurricane Lala is still at the top of people’s minds. And today, HPR brings you the third installment of Homeroom Hawaiʻi, a new series that spends time with students, educators, administrators and school staff across the state to hear what they have to say.

This week’s installment looks at how Hurricane Lala disrupted school schedules and home life.

We hear about trying to get work done without power, saving food in the cafeteria, getting campuses cleaned up after the hurricane, and the collective effect that natural disasters are having on many of our students and educators.

Take a listen to hear from librarians like Renee Gilsdorf from King Kamehameha III Elementary, who describes how there is “always rebuilding and always just a lot of heaviness” during times like these. You can also hear from principals like Mariko Yorimoto from Barbers Point Elementary School, who asks, “When did our children lose their joy and wonder?”

More segments of Hawaiʻi Homeroom will be released on The Conversation, with full episodes planned to be released on Apple and Spotify each month. Stay tuned for more information coming soon.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is proudly sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 3, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Annabelle Ink adapted this story for the web.

