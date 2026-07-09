Kanikapila Vintage airs its second episode from its classic Hawaiian archives

HPR flashes back to bring you oldies, but goodies. "Kanikapila Vintage" is a compilation of interviews, and it's thanks to host Derrick Malama. DW Gibson is producing the series, which just rolled out this month.

The second episode is out today, featuring Keola Beamer and Raiatea Helm, and the entire series will be rebroadcast on HPR’s airwaves in August.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 9, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.