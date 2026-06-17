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Pocket-sized guidebook shares what creatures are found in Hawaiʻi's tide pools

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published June 17, 2026 at 3:28 PM HST
HPR's Maddie Bender and Keoki Stender.
HPR
HPR's Maddie Bender and Keoki Stender.

A new pocket-sized guide explores the creatures living in rugged rocks and rippling tide pools — with special attention paid to native species you can’t find anywhere else.

Keoki Stender is a scuba repair technician and marine educator with a passion for underwater photography. He’s the author and photographer of “A Pocket Guide to Hawai‘i’s Tide Pools and Reefs.”

He reached out to Mutual Publishing after observing a need for a book like this. Stender spoke with The Conversation about his hopes for the pocket guide.

He grew up fishing with his dad and going to tide pools with his grandmother — but a memorable experience in high school set him on his journey.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 17, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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