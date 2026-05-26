How mariners can safely weather the storms ahead

It was a busy Memorial Day weekend out at sea. First responders were called out for a downed plane off Molokaʻi. Two people from the plan swam to shore. But tragically the U.S. Coast Guard called off its search for an overdue fisherman that took off from Waiʻanae, Oʻahu. They are still looking for the operator of a jet ski which was found adrift with the key still in the engine.

The Conversation was out on the water this weekend with the Coast Guard off Oʻahu’s windward side, as it reminded mariners to take precautions during the busy summer months and hurricane season.

Kevin Cooper, U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue program mission coordinator, spoke with HPR about what mariners need to keep in mind.

“The message we want to get out to mariners is to prepare to monitor the weather. Monitor what the public safety agencies are telling everyone, and to prepare early, to think about whether you need to pull your boat out of the water, tie it up extra tight, to realize that these storms will come,” he said.

The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 13 tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific, more than twice what is normally seen.

Cooper encourages mariners to continually monitor weather and communicate with other captains out at sea to avoid ending up in hazardous storm conditions that could endanger vessels and crews.

Super Typhoon Sinlaku claimed the lives of six crew members of a cargo vessel when it overturned after experiencing engine failure during the storm. That storm formed quickly and occurred outside of peak season.

Mariners should have all the safety gear that the Coast Guard requires to be prepared for situations like these. Cooper said that larger vessels may be required to carry life rafts and an Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon, which can automatically send an alert to the Coast Guard and search and rescue authorities in an emergency.

"But either way, "Having those safety gear pieces on board that are designed to alert us that something has gone wrong could be the difference between a survivable situation and one that isn't,” Cooper said.

For individuals entering the ocean, a personal locator beacon can be carried in a backpack or pocket.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Tori Bar/U.S. Coast Guard Oceania / DVIDS FILE - A Coast Guard servicemember holds an Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) which had been activated after a 15-foot recreational vessel had capsized off Ko Olina, Oʻahu, May 31, 2019.

Cooper explained that users can turn it on when they need help, allowing rescue crews to be directed to their location without having to search around the ocean.

HPR also spoke to Brooklyn Baker, a boatswain's mate second class with the Coast Guard, about other precautions to take if your vessel is already in harbor, on a trailer, or in your yard during a powerful hurricane.

Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi / HPR FILE - Keauhou Bay Pier and Boat Harbor on Hawaiʻi Island are home to a number of recreational and subsistence fishermen as well as commercial tour boat operators.

“During a storm, you would want to secure your boat or personal watercraft in a secure location. Make sure that your paddle crafts and other loose items do not end up in the water, because those could cause false distresses,” Baker said. She also recommended removing the EPIRB as it could set off false alarms, and contacting the local marina or asking for advice to secure the boat if it's too large to be trailered out.

Baker added that boats in the harbor should check their radio frequencies before getting underway and ensure a working radio is on board.

“I would monitor (channel) 16, so that you can hear anything that's going on there. You can also hail for distress if you need on that channel," she said. "Check your EPIRBs and all of your safety equipment on board just to make sure that everything's good to go, so that in the event of an emergency, you're not finding out that your equipment doesn't work then.”

Baker told HPR that having a plan in place for an emergency will ensure a smoother response, and she recommended consulting with the Coast Guard or harbormaster for guidance on safe procedures during a natural disaster.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 26, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn adapted this story for the web.