Maui author's new cookbook packs a plant-based punch

A new cookbook for veggie lovers is sprouting on bookshelves: “Aloha Veggies,” the second course of delicious recipes crafted by Maui’s own Alana Kysar.

Many may already know Kysar from her first cookbook, “Aloha Kitchen.” It was named one of the best cookbooks of 2019 by NPR.

In the sequel, Kysar puts veggies in the spotlight, reimagining local favorites with less poultry and more produce.

HPR spoke with Kysar about the new book and why she decided to craft a collection of recipes dedicated to plant-based plates.

HPR HPR's Kevin Allen, left, with cookbook author Alana Kysar, right.

“Aloha Veggies” is out now wherever books are sold. Kysar will be holding a book signing event at Hana Hou by Hale Zen in Lahaina on May 8. More information about the event can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 29, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.