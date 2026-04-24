Clean energy convention brings cutting-edge tech to Oʻahu

The Hawaiʻi Sustainability Expo & Electric Home Show kicks off on April 25 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu; a fitting event to come right off the heels of Earth Day.

The event will feature workshops, the latest in green technology, and a talk from keynote speaker Bill McKibben, an author who has written over 20 books to sound the alarm on the climate crisis.

This year’s expo will be hosted by CleanTechnica, a news website dedicated to clean energy news coverage founded by Scott Cooney.

McKibben and Cooney joined HPR to discuss some of the latest advances in solar and wind energy, and what lessons Hawaiʻi could learn.

More information about the upcoming Hawaiʻi Sustainability Expo & Electric Home Show can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 24, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.