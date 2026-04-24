© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Clean energy convention brings cutting-edge tech to Oʻahu

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published April 24, 2026 at 3:33 PM HST
The Utility Solar Grid Forming Technology (USGFT) and Synchronous Condenser Conversion Technology (SCCT) demonstration projects will be funded in part through the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) Grid Innovation Program of the Grid Deployment Office, Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations.
KIUC
FILE - Solar panels on Kauaʻi.

The Hawaiʻi Sustainability Expo & Electric Home Show kicks off on April 25 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu; a fitting event to come right off the heels of Earth Day.

The event will feature workshops, the latest in green technology, and a talk from keynote speaker Bill McKibben, an author who has written over 20 books to sound the alarm on the climate crisis.

FILE — A worker walks past a gas tube that connects the 'Hoegh Esperanza' Floating Storage and Regasification Unit with main land during the opening of the LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, Dec. 17, 2022.
Local News
Energy experts debate what will lower costs as oil prices rise
Savannah Harriman-Pote

This year’s expo will be hosted by CleanTechnica, a news website dedicated to clean energy news coverage founded by Scott Cooney.

McKibben and Cooney joined HPR to discuss some of the latest advances in solar and wind energy, and what lessons Hawaiʻi could learn.

More information about the upcoming Hawaiʻi Sustainability Expo & Electric Home Show can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 24, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
The Conversation
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio