Distributing recovery funds quickly to the most impacted farmers

Farmers across Hawaiʻi have come into focus after the recent floods have left them and their livelihoods devastated by storm damage.

Different people and programs across the state have organized to help them recuperate, like Seeds of Wellbeing, a project that promotes mental health care for farmers suffering after the storm. Most recently, Aloha State Daily has offered a $100,000 matching gift to help farmers with flood recovery made possible by an anonymous donation.

Christian Zuckerman, Vice President of the Hawaiʻi Farmers Union Foundation (HFUF), shared more with HPR about what this support means.

More information about the matching contribution can be found on the Aloha State Daily website , as well as links to donate directly to HFUF’s Hawaiʻi Flood Response Fund .

This story aired on The Conversation on April 9, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

