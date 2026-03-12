Kauaʻi mayor cautions residents ahead of rainy and windy conditions

The weather is top of mind right now as a Kona low has prompted flood warnings statewide. The heavy rains prompted Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami to cancel an in-person event and instead pre-tape his State of the County address to air on Wednesday.

HPR spoke with Kawakami after he had just come out of a civil defense briefing on the storm system. He warns residents to remain cautious despite the less severe weather earlier this week.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 12, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.