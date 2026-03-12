© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kauaʻi mayor cautions residents ahead of rainy and windy conditions

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 12, 2026 at 2:54 PM HST
Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami delivering his recorded 2026 State of the County address.
County of Kauaiʻi
/
Office of the Mayor
Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami delivering his recorded 2026 State of the County address.

The weather is top of mind right now as a Kona low has prompted flood warnings statewide. The heavy rains prompted Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami to cancel an in-person event and instead pre-tape his State of the County address to air on Wednesday.

HPR spoke with Kawakami after he had just come out of a civil defense briefing on the storm system. He warns residents to remain cautious despite the less severe weather earlier this week.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 12, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
