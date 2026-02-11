© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Cirque du Soleil acrobats balance relationship on and off the stage

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published February 11, 2026 at 4:47 PM HST
Acrobatic performers Christian and Sophie in Macau.
Acrobatic performers Christian and Sophie in Macau.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, The Conversation wanted to highlight some of the quirkier love stories in the islands.

If you've seen Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Auana show at the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel, you may know that roller skaters Marina Sakhokiia and Chris Tees are married in real life. The pair met 15 years ago and now perform as an acrobatic skating duo in the show’s Naupaka sequence.

The two lovebirds are not the only couple in the cast of Hawaiʻi's first resident Cirque show.

Christian Bazan and Sophie Brundish.
Christian Bazan and Sophie Brundish both perform in Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Auana.

Sophie Brundish and Christian Bazan flip their way across the stage as voyagers on a catapulting canoe.

The acrobatic duo has been together since 2019. They met while working on a show in Macau.

Brundish and Bazan recently spoke with The Conversation. Brundish shared the meet-cute story.

The new Cirque Du Soleil show, "‘Auana" has made its home at the Outrigger Beachcomber Hotel.
The Conversation
Cirque du Soleil's ʻAuana marks 1 year of delighting visitors and locals alike
DW Gibson

Editor's note: Outrigger Hospitality Group is an HPR underwriter.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 11, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
