© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This retired Oʻahu lifeguard helped rig the original rescue jet skis

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson,
Tori DeJournett
Published February 3, 2026 at 3:49 PM HST
Retired lifeguard Mark Dombroski stands under the initial three tow-in pull systems created.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Retired lifeguard Mark Dombroski stands in front of the initial three tow-in pull systems created.

A bodyboard and a garden hose — this invention on Oʻahu's North Shore sparked a revolution in surfer safety half a century ago.

With the World Surf League's Lexus Pipe Challenger competition in full swing, HPR wanted to dive into the history of the modern ocean rescue system that has become a feature of competitive surfing and lifeguarding around the world.

Mark Dombroski began lifeguarding on Oʻahu's North Shore in 1975 and retired in 2016. The Aikau brothers, Eddie and Clyde, recruited Dombroski and mentored him for the first few years of his career, as they and others worked to develop a rescue system using jet skis.

HPR visited Dombroski at Waimea Bay, where the retired lifeguard still works out several times a week. He reflected on his role in the development of modern-day lifeguarding.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 3, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Honolulu Ocean Safety DepartmentSafetyTourism
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
Tori DeJournett
Tori DeJournett is a digital news producer for Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Tori DeJournett
Related Stories