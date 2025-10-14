© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the Hawaiian wedge-tailed shearwater deals with pesky lice

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published October 14, 2025 at 5:04 PM HST
Wedge-tailed Shearwater and chick in nest burrow.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
/
HPR
΄Ua΄u kani, also known as wedge-tailed shearwaters, are mainly dark brown-grey with light-colored white underparts. As their name describes, they have wedge-shaped tails. Their bills are long, slender, and slightly hooked. Their wingspan is over 3 feet.

A new study started out as a school project about the lice found on wedge-tailed shearwaters, a native seabird.

Mikinley Weaver was working on degrees at Hawaiʻi Pacific University and the University of Florida, and combined his study of birds and ectoparasites in a class assignment.

Ectoparasites are lice, worms, and other creepy crawlies that live on the skin and hair of animals — in this case, Hawaiian wedge-tailed shearwaters.

Weaver spoke with The Conversation about the relationship between the birds and the parasites: what we do and don't know.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 14, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation AnimalsScience
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories