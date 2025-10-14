How the Hawaiian wedge-tailed shearwater deals with pesky lice

A new study started out as a school project about the lice found on wedge-tailed shearwaters, a native seabird.

Mikinley Weaver was working on degrees at Hawaiʻi Pacific University and the University of Florida, and combined his study of birds and ectoparasites in a class assignment.

Ectoparasites are lice, worms, and other creepy crawlies that live on the skin and hair of animals — in this case, Hawaiian wedge-tailed shearwaters.

Weaver spoke with The Conversation about the relationship between the birds and the parasites: what we do and don't know.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 14, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.